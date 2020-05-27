Cloudera (CLDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Cloudera to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cloudera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cloudera alerts:

NYSE:CLDR opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.92. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,910.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 572,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $4,661,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,034,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,543,795. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.