CNB Financial Services Inc Declares Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:CBFC)

CNB Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:CBFC) announced a dividend on Friday, May 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Monday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

OTCMKTS:CBFC remained flat at $$42.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. CNB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

CNB Financial Services Company Profile

CNB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank, Inc that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit (CDs). Its loan products include consumer loans, such as new and used vehicle, motor homes and travel trailers, motorcycles and ATVs, boats and jet skis, snowmobiles, personal loans and notes, home improvement, vacations/Christmas, equipment, and savings/CD secured loans; commercial loans comprising lines of credit, accounts receivable/inventory, machinery and equipment, commercial vehicles and real estate, letters of credit, construction financing, and small business administration guaranteed loans; and real estate loans consisting of in-house and secondary market residential, construction, home equity, and land loans.

