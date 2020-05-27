Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s current price.

CODX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402,063. The company has a market capitalization of $509.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 334.58% and a negative return on equity of 81.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.