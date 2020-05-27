Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,639,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,937 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.54% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $307,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 210,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 249,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $1,405,365.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 895,687 shares in the company, valued at $64,552,162.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,457 shares of company stock worth $2,861,923. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

CL traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 272,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,664. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

