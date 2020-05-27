Color Platform (CLR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,408.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a total market cap of $370,469.19 and $5,408.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,158.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.16 or 0.02545990 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00604329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011956 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

