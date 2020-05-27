ColossusXT Market Capitalization Tops $2.20 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $18.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 141.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000514 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,065,326,157 coins and its circulating supply is 12,024,284,330 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars.

