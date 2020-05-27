Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. 10,856,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,853,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

