Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 688,166 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,166 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Gold Trust worth $63,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. 16,135,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,778,275. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

