Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €28.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) received a €28.50 ($33.14) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.19 ($39.76).

EPA SGO traded up €0.37 ($0.43) on Wednesday, reaching €28.27 ($32.87). 1,867,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($60.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.26.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

