Computer Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Computer Services stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,833. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Computer Services has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Computer Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

