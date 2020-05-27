Constellation Market Capitalization Achieves $11.18 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and $196,062.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.69 or 0.03818343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031116 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010953 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

