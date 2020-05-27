ContentBox (BOX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,920.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $30,920.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

