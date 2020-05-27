Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 241,290 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,733 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 83,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 333,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.01. 3,423,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,278. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

