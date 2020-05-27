Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $45.28 Million Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre accounts for 2.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Mercadolibre worth $45,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $733.40.

MELI traded down $30.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $803.49. 61,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $864.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.89.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

