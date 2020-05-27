Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $34,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $11.76 on Wednesday, reaching $521.61. 65,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $497.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.