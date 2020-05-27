Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 6,767 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.13 on Wednesday, reaching $227.07. 24,787,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,146,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $237.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,533 shares of company stock worth $13,978,097 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

