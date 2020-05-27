Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $334.41. 116,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,670. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $351.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.