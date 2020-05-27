CoTrader (COT) 1-Day Volume Tops $33,189.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. CoTrader has a market cap of $597,220.99 and $33,189.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.72 or 0.03813167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031219 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010918 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

