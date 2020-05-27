Cowen Initiates Coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

BAH opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

