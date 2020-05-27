CREDIT Reaches Market Cap of $92,111.52 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $92,111.52 and $26,667.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00053739 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000500 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.