Cryptopay (CPAY) Tops One Day Volume of $25.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00042967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.03795874 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031193 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010916 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,366,654 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

