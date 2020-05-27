CryptoPing Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,537.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $166,307.98 and $1,537.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.14 or 0.02044040 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00179974 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.