CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.03

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.034 per share on Thursday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.76.

CTRYY remained flat at $$29.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

About CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate enterprise in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Property Development; Construction; Property Investment; Property Management; and Hotel Operation.

