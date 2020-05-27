CUTcoin Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $6,651.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.02042119 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00179395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00041832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 103,941,585 coins and its circulating supply is 99,941,585 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

