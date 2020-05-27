D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $109.76 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Apple were worth $109,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,372.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

