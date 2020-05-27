DAD Chain (DAD) Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. DAD Chain has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.73 or 0.03786277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031029 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010864 BTC.

DAD Chain is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

