Dai One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.39 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Kyber Network, YoBit and AirSwap. Dai has a total market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.02047407 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00074790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00179328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00041853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, Bibox, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, AirSwap and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

