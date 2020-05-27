Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.5% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,974 shares of company stock worth $11,564,444. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.51. The company had a trading volume of 157,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.62. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $170.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

