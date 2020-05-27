Datacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $14,589.91 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $14,589.91 and $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004065 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001644 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

