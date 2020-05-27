Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Dent has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene, OKEx and WazirX. Dent has a total market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $656,659.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.69 or 0.02038541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00078592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00179890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,313,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Fatbtc, HitBTC, WazirX, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, FCoin, Radar Relay, Coinrail, BitForex, OKEx, Lykke Exchange, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bitbns and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

