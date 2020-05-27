Dero (DERO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $385,974.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $385,974.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,739,877 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

