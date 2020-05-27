Desire Reaches Market Cap of $7,478.88 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Desire has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $7,478.88 and approximately $7,600.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,106.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02270848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.48 or 0.02541931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00477156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00704373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00073909 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00500913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

