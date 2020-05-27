Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Dether token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Dether has a market capitalization of $89,233.00 and $35.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dether has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.17 or 0.03775001 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dether is dether.io.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

