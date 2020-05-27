Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €6.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DEZ. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €5.23 ($6.09).

ETR:DEZ opened at €3.61 ($4.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. Deutz has a 12-month low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.37 million and a P/E ratio of 8.32.

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

