DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 96.8% lower against the dollar. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $25.45 million and $222,392.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00010174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 27,198,094 coins and its circulating supply is 27,193,093 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

