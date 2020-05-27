DEX Price Reaches $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. DEX has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $324,820.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.02043210 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00179302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

