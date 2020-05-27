DigitalNote Market Capitalization Reaches $2.71 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $352,857.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00698381 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

