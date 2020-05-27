DigixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.78 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for $40.10 or 0.00437997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Cobinhood and IDEX. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and $6.18 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.65 or 0.02038815 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00078603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00179726 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029733 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000731 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 218,936 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Liqui, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, BigONE, AirSwap, Binance, Bitbns, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

