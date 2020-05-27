Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $415.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $413.00. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.86.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.01. 40,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,758. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $387.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,087 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

