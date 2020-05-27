DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Issues Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DouYu International updated its Q2 2020

DOYU opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 205.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

