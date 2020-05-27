Dragon Option (DRAGON) Market Cap Tops $14,300.21

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, Bancor Network, ABCC and BigONE. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded up 139.1% against the US dollar. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $14,300.21 and $13,507.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.02037319 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00179894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,919,222 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

