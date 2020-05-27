DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $175,616.20 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $175,616.20 and approximately $1,950.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017857 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013277 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011669 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

