Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUE. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.65 ($32.16).

Get Duerr alerts:

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €21.62 ($25.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.26. Duerr has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 1 year high of €33.16 ($38.56).

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.