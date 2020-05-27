e-Gulden (EFL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,084.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $3,084.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00477253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003469 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002986 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 107.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004622 BTC.

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,952,963 coins and its circulating supply is 17,130,615 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

