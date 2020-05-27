Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,066 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $129,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. 4,820,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,856,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

