Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 150.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479,970 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Truist Financial worth $76,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 2,804,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,815,853. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

