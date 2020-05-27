Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 61,868 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,868 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $119,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

TXN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.54. 1,260,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

