Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,004,080 American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,004,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of American Electric Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. 141,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,974. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,886. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

