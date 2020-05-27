Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,760 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Moody’s worth $84,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $256.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,477 shares of company stock worth $17,407,839. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.45.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

