Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,037 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Automatic Data Processing worth $107,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

ADP traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.58. 825,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,140. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average of $157.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.